The argument between Diego Costa and Antonio Conte is reported in every Italian sport newspaper this morning. La Gazzetta dello Sport, Il Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport believe that the reason behind the Spanish striker’s unhappiness is a big-money offer coming from Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian.



According to Tuttosport the striker wants to China in January and Conte’s decision to drop him for today’s Leicester City clash is no good news for Chelsea fans. The Italian paper reports that the striker had not been training over the last three days due to back pain.



No substantial injuries, however, have been highlighted by the medical test that the player has undergone causing Conte’s hanger. The Italian tactician has decided not to call Costa for today’s game against Leicester City, but the Blues do not want to sell the Brazil-born centre forward so much so Roman Abramovich is said to be ‘firmly willing to keep Costa out of the starting XI until the end of his contract if he pushes to leave the club in January’, Tuttosport also reports.







There are way better news for AC Milan fans given that their designated director of sport Massimiliano Mirabelli is getting crazy travelling around Europe to spot the best players to bring at the San Siro at the beginning of the 2017/18 campaign. Mirabelli will officially be announced as AC Milan’s new director of sport in March, after that Sino-Europe complete the club’s takeover.



​According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Mirabelli has set sights on an exciting midfield trio. The former Inter chief scout has been personally monitoring Borussia Monchengladbach’s Christoph Kramer, OGC Nice’s Vincent Koziello and Anderlecht’s Youri Tielemans. They are all possible transfer targets for AC Milan next season as anyone of them would raise the level of AC Milan’s midfield. Will Mirabelli manage to sign any of them?



AND THE REST



​Chiense club Tianjin Quanjian want to offer Torino striker Andrea Belotti ten-times his salary to move to the club in January (Tuttosport)



​Juventus have completed the signing of exciting Italian winger Riccardo Orsolini (various)



​Former AC Milan target El Ghazi is close to signing with Ligue1 side Lille (Corriere dello Sport)



​Alvaro Morata is a transfer target of Chelsea in case Diego Costa decides to leave the club



​Juventus defender Patrice Evra has offers from Manchester United and Crystal Palace but has yet to decided whether to leave Juventus or stay at the club until the end of the season (Corriere dello Sport)



Antonio Cassano could put an end at his playing career at the end of the current campaign (Tuttosport)



AC Milan striker Luiz Adriano has completed a move to Spartak Moscow (various)







