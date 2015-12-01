Inter are looking for a new manager and although Antonio Conte remains the nerazzurri leading candidate, the Serie A giants are also looking for alternatives as it might be hard to convince Abramovich to do without the Italian tactician in the future. Today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport reports the nerazzurri are also considering Max Allegri as a possible alternative to Conte and Diego Simeone.



Inter DS Ausilio revealed yesterday that Allegri is one of those managers Inter are looking at but the Italian paper goes beyond Inter’s interest and claim the nerazzurri have already made an offer to Conte’s successor at Juventus.



​According to the report, Inter are ready to offer Allegri € 15 million-a-year, which is just as much as they have already offered to Conte. The nerazzurri have issued an ultimatum to the current Chelsea boss, telling him that they will be waiting for his final decision until the end of the month.







​Meantime, on the other side of Milan, the rossoneri are also trying to build a better squad in order to qualify for the Champions League next season. AC Milan are reported to have met the intermediary of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who is a product of the club’s academy.



​Aubameyang is AC Milan’s priority target for the summer but the Gabon International’s economic demands could make it impossible for AC Milan to sign him. The 27-year-old has demanded a salary between € 12 and € 14 million-a-year and AC Milan are also considering some alternatives such as Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata or Fiorentina’s Nikola Kalinic. Former West Ham striker Carlos Bacca is set to leave the club at the end of the season.



AND THE REST



Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Atalanta right-back Andrea Conti, 23. (Gazzetta)



Antonio Conte claims he won't spend another year in London on his own (La Repubblica)



Lazio have shortlisted Rodrigo Caio as a replacement for Stefan De Vrij who will be leaving the Olimpico at the end of the season. The latter is a transfer target of Chelsea, Man Utd, Inter and AC Milan (Corriere dello Sport)



Torino want to sign Roma star Diego Perotti (Tuttosport)



​Jardim, Simeone and Luciano Spalletti are also on Inter’s shopping list as the nerazzurri are looking for their next boss (Gazzetta)



​Gonzalo Higuain claims his heir is Liverpool and Tottenham target Lucas Alario, who is contracted with River Plate (Corriere dello Sport)

