Paper talk: Juventus’ Emre Can fears, Liverpool fever mouts in Rome
19 April at 12:00Juventus’ away draw to Crotone yesterday night concerns the Old Lady who is now four points clear of Napoli on top of the Serie A table.
The Serie A giants will meet Napoli at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday night in the decisive clash for the Scudetto race.
Juventus, however, are also keen on the summer transfer window as they are still waiting for a final response by their main summer target Emre Can.
The Liverpool star is out of his contract in the summer and the Old Lady has already made her contract offer. Juventus have offered Can a € 5 million-a-year deal for the next four years (with an option for a fifth year of contract) but the German has failed to put pen to paper on an agreement with the Old Lady who is now concerned by the interest of Bayern Munich.
According to Il Corriere dello Sport, the Serie A giants hope Can will eventually agree to join them in the summer but fears are now mouting in Turin with the Old Lady who is also been monitoring the likes of Dennis Praet and Andre Gomes as potential alternatives to the talented 24-year-old star.
Meantime in Rome, fans of the giallorossi are anxiously waiting for their Champions League semifinals against Liverpool.
As Calciomercato.com reported yesterday, fans of the giallorossi have been queuing from midnight to get the tickets for the return leg that will be played at the Olimpico on the 2nd of May.
It only took three hours to sell all the tickets available for the game, which means the Olimpico is already sold out for the upcoming clash between the Serie A and the Premier League giants.
The opening tie will be played at Anfield Road on the 24th of April.
Watch the front pages of European papers in our gallery.
Go to comments