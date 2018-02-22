"We are still in the Champions League today, we have proved to be a real team. We played an open game, for some periods of the game it was also very beautiful.

Roma came close to taking the lead on two occasions, as Dzeko and Peres both hit the woodwork. Things didn't get easier for Lazio in the second half as Radu was sent off with just over ten minutes to go.

"Our group has personality and wants to give its best until the end. The Champions League race will be decided against Inter in the last round at the Olimpico."

Inter are currently one point behind third place, while Roma and Lazio are both on 61 points. Lazio are ahead of their rivals on goal difference as things stand. Safe to say the upcoming games will be decisive.