Pep Guardiola makes U-turn and says end of his coaching career is ‘not as close’
05 January at 20:15Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has made a U-turn on the future of his coaching career just a few days after his statements suggesting that the end of his career is edging closer.
The Spanish tactician has told British media: “I’m not going to coach until I’m 60, but I’m just 45 now!”
“I’m in the best place to work but in the future I’d like to do something else in my life. I’ve started my career in football when I was very young, maybe it was inappropriate to say that my retirement is close, my duty here is to make this team as good as possible.”
“Manchester City are one of the clubs to have improved the most in Europe over the last five years, alongside PSG. In terms of titles, however, we are far from where we should be. We are behind clubs like Manchester United, Liverpool, Real Madrid or Barcelona but we’ll fight until the end to win everything. We are not inferior to any other club.”
