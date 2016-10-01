Picture: Dzeko loading luggage, heading to Chelsea?
23 January at 10:33Edin Dzeko’s Chelsea move is getting closer and closer. The Bosnian striker is reported to have reached an agreement with the Premier League champions who are now discussing about the details of his transfer with Roma after that a transfer fee for both Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri has been agreed.
A further evidence of Dzeko’s imminent move to Chelsea is this picture published by the Twitter account of Premium Sport, a picture that shows the former Manchester City ace packing his car.
As Calciomercato.com exclusively revealed yesterday, Roma and Chelsea have agreed price-tags for both Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri although bonuses must still be agreed by the two clubs. This pictures of Dzeko, however, could be his lasts ones as a Roma player.
@lorebetto
Lorenzo Bettoni
