Premier League duo want to sign Dries Mertens
05 May at 10:00CalcioMercato believe that Napoli striker Dries Mertens has attracted interest from Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester United.
The 30-year-old Belgian Mertens joined Napoli from Dutch side PSV Eindhoven in the summer of 2013 and has become an important player since then. His transformation from a winger to a striker has been exceptional though. He has appeared 44 times in all competitions for the partenopei this season, finding the back of the net 20 times and assisting nine times.
CalcioMercato believe that Manchester United and Arsenal have sought their interest in the Belgian forward.
Mertens' deal at Napoli runs out in the summer of 2020 and he is said to have a relatively low 28 million euros release clause on his current deal. That figure does not represent an obstacle for neither Arsenal or United and his goal-getting has certainly impressed both the clubs.
It is said that Jose Mourinho really likes him and has also intensified contacts with the player and his entourage in the last few days.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
