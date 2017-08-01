PSG rival Arsenal for Juve star, price up to €40m
02 August at 16:45Arsenal have many rivals in the race for Juan Cuadrado, the Gazzetta dello Sport reveal, and his price has increased, too.
According to the Italian pink paper, Roma, PSG, Inter and AC Milan are all interested in the 29-year-old, who scored two goals and made six assists in Serie A last season.
Arsenal want the Colombian international - who was acquired for €34 million by Chelsea three seasons ago, only to flop in London - in case Alexis Sanchez were to leave.
There’s a problem, the Gazzetta claim: Juventus know that Cuadrado is liked, and have ramped up his price to €40m.
As of late July, they’d have been willing to part with the ex Fiorentina man for €30m.
Cuadrado sees the arrival of talents like Federico Bernardeschi and Douglas Costa as a major threat. Acquired himself by Juventus last season for €20m, he is no longer considered to be an automatic starter.
@EdoDalmonte
Go to comments