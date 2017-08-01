Arsenal have many rivals in the race for Juan Cuadrado,

According to the Italian pink paper, Roma, PSG, Inter and AC Milan are all interested in the 29-year-old, who scored two goals and made six assists in Serie A last season.

Arsenal want the Colombian international - who was acquired for

34 million by Chelsea three seasons ago, only to flop in London - in case Alexis Sanchez were to leave.

There’s a problem, the Gazzetta claim: Juventus know that Cuadrado is liked, and have ramped up his price to

40m.

As of late July, they’d have been

Cuadrado sees the arrival of talents like Federico Bernardeschi and Douglas Costa as a major threat. Acquired himself by Juventus last season for

20m, he is no longer considered to be an automatic starter.