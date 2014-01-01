Faouzi Ghoulam is being chased by PSG, the latest

Tee 26-year-old left-back is a target for Real Madrid and Chelsea, and has been instrumental for Napoli once again this season, and has been regularly one of the team’s top performers with his powerful runs down the wing.

He has recently refused a new deal from the Partenopei, with Aurelio De Laurentiis’ focus on image rights likely a roadblock.

It’d be the right solution for PSG, who need competition for Layvin Kurzawa, and have senator Maxwell leaving at the end of the senator, unless he signs a new deal.