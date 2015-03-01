Marco Verratti has opened the door to the sides who want to buy him, saying that Inter and Juventus in particular ‘wouldn’t have any problems’ getting him in a hypothetical future.

“If I had to leave one day, I don't think Juventus or Inter would have problems [in signing me],” he told Rai Sport.

“I'm valued at €100 million? Numbers don't interest me.

“For now I'm happy at PSG, but Serie A is definitely a great league, like La Liga or the EPL”.

Verratti isn’t the most popular player around Paris at the moment, ever since the Ligue 1 Champions were knocked out of Europe 6-1 by Barcelona and reports emerged that he had been partying 48 hours before that game.

“Today there are even Italian teams who want to invest, like Inter and Juventus who have returned to a great level.

“I think Juventus are one of the four best teams in the world, all you need for proof is the Higuain investment.

“I’m happy in Paris for the moment, I'll speak to the club and we'll decide in the best choice”.