PSG winger snubs AS Roma move, again
05 January at 16:29
PSG winger Jese is not going to move to AS Roma and has snubbed a transfer to the Olimpico once again, L’Equipe reports. The former Real Madrid man is struggling with game time at the Parc des Princes and the Ligue1 giants’ boss Unai Emery has confirmed that the Spaniard will be leaving the club in January to get more and more regular game time.
The two clubs have reached an agreement over the player’s transfer. PSG are open to sell Jese on loan with option to buy, but the Spaniard doesn’t want to leave AS Roma as he wants LaLiga return.
Las Palmas are also interested in welcoming the player’s services but do not have enough money to pay the former Real Madrid’s man wages.
Jese has rejected a move to AS Roma for the second time in the current transfer campaign and the giallorossi are said to have given up on the Spanish winger and will not make new offers in January.
