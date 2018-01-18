Ranieri’s agent fuels speculation over Conte’s Psg move
18 January at 19:05Claudio Ranieri’s agent Franco Granello joined a meeting between journalists of Tuttosport and football agents to share his thoughts on the hottest transfer news and speculations. Donato Di Campli, the former agent of Marco Verratti also joined the meeting and had some harsh words for his ex-client and for Psg: “With PSG I endured the most negative experience of my life. In the football world, there is no recognition or good faith. I have had the opportunity to see this first hand. When I think of everything that has happened, it’s crazy. The problem I had was that I did not only fight against a club, but against an entire state. I ended up being swept away like a grain of sand”, Di Campli said (read here the full interview).
Granello did talk about a possible move of Antonio Conte in Paris at the end of the season.
According to several sources, in fact, the Italian will leave Chelsea at the end of the season. “Conte wants to win and Paris is the perfect place to do it”, Granello said.
“He will have more than a chance to win trophies there and Psg will be revolutionized if they are eliminated from the Champions League”, Granello admitted.
