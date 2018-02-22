Real Madrid and Man Utd to go head to head for former Chelsea target
02 April at 21:00Rumours out of Italy suggest that Napoli's star defender, Kalidou Koulibaly, is being monitored by two big teams.
In fact, Calciomercato.com report that Manchester United and Real Madrid are interested in the defender, who's been one of Napoli's best performers in recent years, along with Hamsik, Mertens and Insigne.
Koulibaly's contract with the Partenopei expires in 2021, giving Napoli some leverage should Manchester United or Real Madrid enter negotiations for the defender this summer.
Last summer, Chelsea expressed their desire to sign the defender. Koulibaly's agent then quickly came out and cooled those rumours, as he confirmed that Napoli shouldn't be worried.
"Does De Laurentiis have to be worried about Chelsea's interest in the player? I wouldn't say so, no," Bruno Satin said to Radio CRC.
However, with Napoli once again crashing out of the Champions League, while Juventus have widened the gap in the league, it's possible that Koulibaly could leave this summer to seek a new experience.
