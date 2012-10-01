Real Madrid are interested in looking for another striker after Saturday’s loss to Barcelona,

The Merengues haven’t enjoyed a very good season, and find themselves a massive 14 points short of Barcelona in the Liga table after losing to their bitter foes 3-0 at home on Saturday.

Now, Marca claim that the loss has changed the Merengues’ transfer plans. The main idea had been to recruit Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao, but it looks like the Madridistas need a striker.

Karim Benzema has been panned for his poor game, and with no experienced reserve behind him, the Galacticos are known to be shopping for a striker.

Recent reports indicated that the Frenchman had less and less supporters amidst the socios.

Though he missed a penalty against Sassuolo yesterday, Icardi is one of Serie A’s best attackers, and our Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed that an agreement over an