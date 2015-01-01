Real Madrid and Barcelona target Paulo Dybala is set to become Juventus’ joint-highest earner, according to the latest reports.

A superstar in Turin where he scored nineteen Serie A goals last season, Dybala met

The 23-year-old second striker is set to match Gonzalo Higuain, and earn €7.5 million a year, including bonuses.

Dybala has been linked with a move away from the J Stadium, with Real Madrid known to be particularly interested in his services, as well as Barcelona.

La Joya and his agent are set to meet today with Beppe Marotta in order to agree on the deal, which will keep Dybala at Juventus until 2021. There is also set to be a huge release clause

The Argentine star currently earns €3m a year, but was reported to be peeved by the fact that he wasn’t one of the Bianconeri’s top earners.