Real Madrid consider Dybala-Morata swap deal as Spaniard reportedly wants Juve return
03 January at 13:15Today’s edition of Il Corriere dello Sport reports that Real Madrid are considering offering Juventus their former striker Alvaro Morata in exchange for Paulo Dybala who is the Merengues’ top transfer target for the next summer transfer campaign.
According to the Italian paper Morata wants to return to Juventus after spending two successful seasons at the J Stadium. The Spaniard has reportedly made contact with many of his former teammates asking whether there would be space for him at the club.
Juventus, however, are not open to swap the two strikers even if the Serie A giants have yet to find economic agreement over the player’s contract extension.
As we exclusively reported yesterday, Juventus have raised their offer and are hopeful that the Argentinean star will put pen to paper on a new contract soon.
Lorenzo Bettoni @lorebetto
