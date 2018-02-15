Real Madrid: Florentino confirms Liverpool rejected bid, hands Chelsea and Spurs transfer blow
15 February at 15:00Earlier last week, Mundo Deportivo revealed Liverpool had a € 150 million bid rejected for Marco Asensio. The talented Spanish winger is one of the most exciting talents in Europe and the Reds had reportedly indentified him as the perfect replacement for Philippe Coutinho.
Talking to media after the Merengues’ 3-1 win over Psg yesterday night, Florentino Perez confirmed Real Madrid rejected such bid last summer.
“If somebody wants to sign Asensio, his price-tag is € 700 million”, Florentino Perez said.
The Spanish paper confirms Real Madrid received an offer from England and Liverpool are known to be the club that out that money on the table.
Real Madrid, however, do not want to sell their star and are not going to sell him anytime in the future.
Zinedine Zidane has told the Spain International to be patient and wait for his chance at the Bernabeu.
Asensio has recently signed a new deal with Real Madrid and a new € 700 million release clause has been included in his contract.
Chelsea and Tottenham are also monitoring the talented Spanish footballer but they will not be able to sign him for that fee.
