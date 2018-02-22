Real Madrid: Kovacic linked with shock Inter return
20 April at 09:55Inter are planning to take Mateo Kovacic back to the San Siro, Il Corriere dello Sport reports.
Te Croatia International moved to the Bernabeu for a fee close to € 30 million in summer 2015 and the nerazzurri director of football Piero Ausilio is reported to be determined to take the player back to the San Siro in the summer.
Inter have reportedly opened talks with Real Madrid offering to sign Kovacic for a fee close to € 30 million but with the payment split into multiple instalments.
Kovacic is also being linked with a summer move to Liverpool.
Another midfield target of the Serie A giants is Sporting Lisbon star William Carvalho who, however, has a very high release clause. The Portugal International (who had previously been linked with Juventus and West Ham) can leave his club for € 40/45 million, a fee that Inter are not open to pay, according to Il Corriere dello Sport.
