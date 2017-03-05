Real Madrid name their price for Juventus, Tottenham & Man City target
05 March at 10:18Real Madrid unhappy star Isco is likely to leave the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer as his contract with the Merengues expires in 2018 and the player is not going to negotiate a new contract with the club before the end of the season.
The Spaniard, however, wants to get more game time and is not on good terms with Zinedine Zidane, that’s why he is rumoured to be intentioned to leave Real Madrid once the season comes to an end. No reason to add that many European clubs would welcome him with open arms, especially Tottenham, Juventus and Manchester City.
Pep Guardiola’s side have been reported to be the club in pole position to sign Isco in the summer although all the other clubs remain in race for the talented Spain International.
According to a report of Tuttosport (via calciomercato24), Real Madrid will be demanding € 35 million plus add-ons to sell their unhappy star who hopes that a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu will allow him to become a regular starter either in England or Italy.
