Real Madrid open to offering Man Utd three stars in order to lower De Gea’s price-tag
01 May at 12:55Real Madrid and Manchester United have entered transfer talks for David De Gea with the Spanish goalkeeper who is known to be a long time transfer target of the Merengues.
Real Madrid came close to signing the former Atleti wonderkid in summer 2015 but his move to the Bernabeu collapsed in the deadline day of the 2015 summer transfer window.
According to Don Balon, Real Madrid could seal the transfer of the highly-rated Spanish goalkeeper for € 75 million although the LaLiga giants are open to offering José Mourinho three stars to Manchester United in order to lower the player’s price-tag.
The Spanish news outlet claims Raphael Varane, James Rodriguez and Alvaro Morata could be offered to the Red Devils with José Mourinho who is an admirer of all of them and would be happy to sign any of these three players in exchange for De Gea.
Mourinho, however, does not seem willing to replace De Gea with Keilor Navas. The Costa Rica International came close to signing with Real Madrid in 2015 but his move also collapsed alongside the transfer of De Gea.
De Gea to Real Madrid, however, is not a done deal yet. A report of Diario Gol yesterday claimed the goalkeeper’s latest WhatsApp message to his Spain teammates could make his move to the Bernabeu collapse.
Go to comments