Real Madrid prepare €30m bid for Chelsea star, veto Morata swap
22 January at 15:45Real Madrid have already set aside a large sum in order to sign Chelsea goalkeeper Thibault Courtois, the Sunday Mirror reveals.
The Spanish giants are said to be preparing a €30 million bid for the Belgian international, a sum which appears horrifically low for a shotstopper who has been in very good form this season, and is wideyl regarded as one of the goalkeepers with the highest ceilings around, despite struggling for form last season.
The Mirror also confirms, however, the the Spanish giants refused any notion of a swap deal including Alvaro Morata, with Conte enamoured with the former Juventus man.
This story comes in the wake of a report from Cadena Cope, who wrote a few days ago that the 25-year-old was ‘looking forward to joining the LaLiga giants’, and has reportedly told teammates that he’d be very happy to join the Merengues.
This may hurt Atletico Madrid fans more than it does Chelsea’s, as the Diable Rouge would be the umpteenth Colchonero to end up moving to the Bernabeu.
Then again, this story contrasts with reports that Chelsea are set to ditch Asmir Begovic, probably selling him to Bournemouth for £10m. This would owe to Courtois’ great form, with the Bosnian seen as more than a capable replacement.
