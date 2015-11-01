Real Madrid president hints at signing €110m Man United target
24 March at 11:03Real Madrid owner Florentino Perez has said that a French attacking duo of Karim Benzema and Kylian M’Bappe’ is “possible”, but remained coy about his club’s wishes to capture the Monaco talent.
M’Bappe’ has taken Europe by storm this season, playing a blinder to knock out Manchester City out of the Champions League Round of 16.
“Everything is possible in life,” Perez confirmed to French radio RMC, “but we’re talking of other players, other teams. For the moment, all I’m focussed on winning La Liga and the Champions League”.
Manchester United are the latest club linked with the 18-year-old, with an €110 million offer apparently tabled by Jose Mourinho.
Cadena Cope (via Le10Sport) report that the Monaco 18-year-old has been the subject of this mega-offer, wanted by Jose Mourinho.
PSG and Chelsea are also in the race, with half of the Premier League admittedly fascinated by the prospect of signing the teenager.
A recent report indicated, however, that Monaco were confident of their chances of keeping M’Bappe by offering him an improved deal.
