James Rodriguez.

Spanish broadcaster El Chiringuito de Jugones has revealed that Real Madrid have rejected bids of €100 from three Chinese clubs for Colombian midfielder The player has recently tried to quash any transfer rumours linking him primarily to a move to Manchester United, stating that he is happy in the Spanish capital and that he has no intentions of leaving either in January or next summer.

These latest reports however, highlight just how difficult it will be for Los Blancos to keep repelling offers as President Florentino Perez looks to use the summer transfer window to begin to construct his new era of Galacticos with the likes of Spurs and England star Dele Alli and Juventus striker Paolo Dybala thought to be top of his wish list.



Serie A duo Juventus and Inter are also keen on the 25-year-old who has impressed his coach Zinedine Zidane with his work ethic since returning from the winter break.