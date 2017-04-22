Real Madrid star identified as Juvents’ priority summer target
23 April at 17:37Juventus are still in race to win the treble this season but the bianconeri boss Max Allegri wants to achieve even better results and is reportedly planning to sign some exciting players for next season.
The Old Lady’s boss could eventually decide to stay at Juventus for one more year, calciomercato.com revealed earlier this week and a host of big names are being linked with the Champions League semi-finalists.
According to a report of Tuttosport, Allegri is a long time admirer of Real Madrid star Isco whose contract at the Santiago Bernabeu expires at the end of the season.
Isco has yet not signed a contract extension with Real Madrid and his current deal in the Spanish capital expires in 2018.
The Italian paper claims Allegri demanded Juventus to sign Isco last summer when he had a dinner with Beppe Marotta revealing that he wanted the club to sign both Gonzalo Higuain and the Spaniard.
Juventus managed to sign the Argentinean last summer and are going to try to satisfy their manager’s requests at the end of the season when Isco could leave Madrid if he fails to sign a contract extension with Real.
