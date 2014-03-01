Gianluigi Buffon chose to move to Juventus over Barcelona, his agent has confirmed.

“He was close to Barcelona before he moved to Juventus, Barca already has a deal with Parma, but he chose Juventus,” Martina revealed to TuttoJuve.

Instead, the shotstopper moved to Turin for over

One could say that it’s been worth it, the goalkeeper winning seven Scudetti and breaking another record this weekend, beating club legend

Martina was also coy about his client retiring, saying that “I don’t know [when he will retire], it will be up to him to decide on this”.

Commenting on the 39-year-old’s season, Martina added that “Gigi is doing, as always, his job well.

“He’s doing what he always does, there are ayears in which he makes more saves and years i which he makes less, but I see him very concentrated.”

revealed that Buffon was close to moving to the Catalan club in 2001.€51 million.Giampiero Boniperti's record of 39,680 competitive league minutes in a Juventus shirt.