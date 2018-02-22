Report: AC Milan reignite interest in former Chelsea and Man Utd target
20 March at 11:50According to the latest reports from Corriere dello Sport, AC Milan will once again try to lure Torino striker Andrea Belotti to San Siro during this summer’s transfer window.
Rossoneri technical director Massimiliano Mirabelli previously attempted to sign the Italian internationalist last year, but the club were unable to meet Torino president Urbano Cairo’s €100 million asking price.
Gennaro Gattuso’s squad is arguably still missing a world class centre-forward, despite the emergence of Patrick Cutrone and André Silva over the course of the past few months.
Indeed, the coach is said to be disappointed by the performance levels and attitude of Nikola Kalinić, who could be sold in order to fund a big money swoop for Belotti.
The ex-Fiorentina hitman still has many admirers across Europe, while several offers arrived from China throughout January. Tianjin Quanjian, coached by former Viola boss Paulo Sousa, is said to be his most likely destination.
(Corriere dello Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments