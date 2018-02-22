Report: AC Milan resume interest in Chelsea star Morata
30 April at 10:30AC Milan have resumed their interest in signing Chelsea star Alvaro Morata, reports in Italy claim.
The rossoneri are desperate to get some attacking reinforcements in the summer as both Nikola Kalinic and Andre Silva may be leaving the San Siro after a very disappointing debut spell at the club.
Patrick Cutrone is the only centre forward that the rossoneri want to confirm next season, so much so the Italian has already begun talks to extend his stay at the club.
AC Milan, however, will need at least one new striker next season and according to reports in Italy the rossoneri have already prepared a four-man shortlist.
The likes of Andrea Belotti, Edin Dzeko, Luis Muriel and Alvaro Morata are all being monitored by the Serie A giants.
Morata is a long time target of AC Milan as the Serie A giants tried to sign him last summer before he moved to Chelsea. Juventus are also being linked with signing the Spaniard again at the end of the season. Will Morata make Serie A return in the summer?
