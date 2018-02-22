Report: AC Milan target Balotelli’s Nice teammate
28 March at 11:05According to the latest reports from Turin-based sports newspaper Tuttosport, AC Milan have identified Nice winger Allan Saint-Maximin as one of their prime targets ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
Technical director Massimiliano Mirabelli is said to be keen on adding at least one new wide player to Gennaro Gattuso’s squad before the start of next season, as that is san area in which they have lacked depth throughout the current campaign.
One of Saint-Maximin’s at the Allianz Riviera – a certain Mario Balotelli – once said: “Do not forget his face, do not forget his name: in two years he will be at Real Madrid.”
Mirabelli’s number one priority is still to bring Lyon star Memphis Depay to San Siro, though he is also monitoring the progress of Bayer Leverkusen duo Julian Brandt and Leon Bailey.
Indeed, the Bundesliga club are rumoured to be weighing up a move for Rossoneri striker Nikola Kalinić, which could help facilitate a potential swap deal.
