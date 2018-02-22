Report: AC Milan try to hijack Inter bid to sign Juve defender
22 April at 09:30AC Milan have entered the race to sign Juventus defender Kwadwo Asamoah, Il Corriere dello Sport reports.
The Ghana International has reached a principle of agreement with Inter and according to the Italian paper he has already bought a house in Milan where he will spend the last few years of his career.
AC Milan are no short of options on the left as the rossoneri have also signed Sampdoria left-back Ivan Strinic who will be joining the San Siro hierarchy at the end of the campaign as a free agent.
Asamoah is also out of his contract in the summer. He has rejected Juventus’ extension offer and seems destined to join Inter despite the late interest shown by their city rivals.
Asamoah’s agent Federico Pastorello, in fact, is on very good terms with the nerazzurri who are also in talks with the Italian agent to extend the contract of Candreva and for the permanent sale of Nagatomo to Galatasaray.
Go to comments