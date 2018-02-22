Report: Arsenal prepare €51m bid for Roma star
26 April at 16:30Arsenal are considering an approach in signing AS Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan after the end of the 2017/18 season.
According to the British newspaper The Sun, the Belguim international has long been linked with a move to the Premier League. Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United and his former club Chelsea have been following the 29-year-old for a year.
The Gunners have now joined the race for Nainggolan’s signature. The north London club have already confirmed that Arsene Wenger will leave the Emirates after the end of this campaign, bringing an end to his 22-year reign at Arsenal.
Former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique is the favourite to replace the Frenchman at the Premier League side. The Spaniard has identified Roma midfielder as one of the key players he wants to sign for Arsenal in his first summer transfer window.
Nainggolan is valued at €51 million and should interested clubs meet their asking price, they are ready to sanction his sale.
Go to comments