Report: Donnarumma closing in on Psg
11 March at 12:00AC Milan goalkeeper Gigio Donnarumma is likely to join Psg at the end of the season, La Repubblica reports. The Italian shot-stopper is contracted with AC Milan until 2021 but his agent Mino Raiola has never hidden that he wants his client out of AC Milan.
“If he’d asked me, I’d told him to leave AC Milan. He decided to stay at the club but if he wants I am ready to find a new team for him”, Raiola said a couple of weeks ago.
According to La Repubblica, Raiola is pushing for Donnarumma to join Psg in the summer. The 19-year-old may be leaving the San Siro for a fee close to € 50 million and Raiola is working to make the transfer happen.
Several reports claim AC Milan have already identified Napoli keeper Pepe Reina as a possible replacement for Donnarumma. The rossoneri seem close to reaching an agreement with the Spaniard who is out of his Napoli contract at the end of the season.
Go to comments