Report: Emre Can to give final answer to Juve this week
23 April at 13:35Juventus are keen to sign Liverpool star Emre Can whose contract with the Liverpool expires at the end of the season. Today’s edition of Tuttosport provides a few update on the future of the Germany International who is also wanted by Bayern Munich.
According to the Turin-based paper, Can is still on two minds, his thinking about the offers of both clubs while his entourage pushes to accept the offer made by the Serie A giants.
Juve have offered Can a four-year contract and a salary of € 5 million-a-year. Money, however, is not all that matters as according to the report the agents of the German also want Can to join Juventus because the club has proved to have no equals when it comes to develop and improve the quality of their players. Just think about the likes of Pogba, Vidal and Morata. When they arrived in Turin they were promising footballers but left as top stars.
Juventus’ director of football Fabio Paratici is a long time admirer of Can and wanted to sign him when the German was playing with Bayer Leverkusen, before he moved to Liverpool.
Can is expected to give Juventus a final answer in the next 24-48 hours. The Old Lady hope good news will arrive from Liverpool.
Check out Emre Can stats in our gallery
Go to comments