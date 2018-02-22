Report: Inter set to pursue interest in RB Leipzig forward
29 March at 15:20Despite having already completed a deal to sign Racing Club striker Lautaro Martínez at the end of the season, Piero Ausilio is continuing to work towards further strengthening Inter’s attacking options ahead of their planned return to the UEFA Champions League.
Indeed, according to the latest reports from German tabloid Bild, he and his colleagues within the Nerazzurri scouting department have identified RB Leipzig forward Marcel Sabitzer as a prime target ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
With the long-term futures of both Mauro Icardi and Éder yet to be determined, there is a good chance Ausilio will have to bring in a suitable replacement for at least one of them before the 2018/19 campaign gets underway.
Beneamata emissary Ivone De Franceschi was present at the Red Bull Arena for Leipzig’s recent 2-1 victory over Bayern Munich, and was left suitably impressed by the Austrian’s work ethic and ability on the ball.
Considering the fact Ralph Hasenhüttl has used him in midfield and as a centre-forward over the past couple of seasons, the 24-year-old would be an ideal fit for Luciano Spalletti’s preferred 4-2-3-1 formation.
However, with his contract not due to expire until June 2021, the Saxony-based club will not allow him to leave for anything less than €30 million.
