Inter used four different formations during win over Bologna
12 February at 18:30A chameleonic Inter finally managed to get the better of Bologna yesterday afternoon, and managed to avert the possibility of a record-breaking results crisis. Here is what was written in today’s edition of Corriere dello Sport:
“Seventy days after their last victory, Inter have finally claimed all three points thanks to the victory against Bologna. They also managed to bring an end to a disastrous run of results which could have seen them establish a new record for the worst run of results in the club’s history. Before yesterday, they had drawn six and lost two of their previous eight matches.
“The Nerazzurri have also returned to third place in the standings by overtaking Lazio who lost 4-1 to Napoli on Saturday night. Indeed, the last time Spalletti’s side scored more than one goal in a single match was when they dispatched Chievo 5-0 back on December 3rd.
“Overcoming Donadoni’s men was not easy, as evidenced by the fact Spalletti used no less than four different formations throughout the course of the game. He started with a 4-3-1-2, before reverting to his preferred 4-2-3-1 just after the half hour mark. He also used a 4-4-1-1 and three-man defence before the 90 minutes were up, with the team’s performance far from convincing. The players suffered until the final whistle, despite the fact Mbaye and Masina were sent off for the visitors.”
(Corriere dello Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
