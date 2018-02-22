Report: Juve monitor Spurs and Arsenal stars as Emre Can talks stall
Liverpool star Emre Can is known to be Juventus' top target for next season. The Germany International is out of his contract in the summer and Juventus have already offered him a chance to move to Turin at the end of the season.
Juventus have offered Can a five-year, € 4.5 million-a-year deal but the Germany International has put talks on hold.
There, in fact, many more top clubs interested in signing the centre midfielder in the summer: Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Manchester City are also going to make their move to sign Can and today’s edition of Tuttosport reports that the Old Lady is already looking for possible alternatives.
Lazio ace Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is a player that Juventus are following since very long time. The player’s price-tag, however, is said to be higher than € 100 million.
The bianconeri are also monitoring Psg’s Adrien Rabiot as well as Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsey and Tottenham’s Mousa Dembele whose contract with Spurs expires in 2019.
