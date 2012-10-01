Javier Pastore is ready to leave PSG this summer, and Juventus are back in the race for the talented Argentine,

With the former international getting on poorly with Coach Unai Emery, Pastore, who is recovering from a longtime injury, has only made seven appearances so far, spending just 387 minutes on the pitch.

The acquisitions of players like Julian Draxler, Rosario Lo Celso and Goncalo Guedes have made the situation worse, as PSG’s midfield looks to be chock-a-block with alternatives.

Though he’s also been the recipient of Chinese offers, the 27-year-old wants to play a leading role in European football.

Both Juventus and Max Allegri really like the former Palermo star, who scored 14 Serie A goals in the 69 league games he played as a Rosanero.

This would help the Bianconeri form an Argentine trio in attack, with Pastore slotting in behind Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain.