Report: Lazio plot move for Inter and Real Madrid target
28 March at 15:15According to the latest reports from Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, Lazio sporting director Igli Tare has identified Real Betis midfielder Fabián Ruiz as an ideal replacement for Sergej Milinković-Savić, should he join Manchester United during this summer’s transfer window.
Meanwhile, with Stefan de Vrij increasingly likely to sign for Inter on a free transfer, Tare has set his sights on FC Porto’s Diego Reyes (contract expires in June) and Monaco’s Kamil Glik, who last played in Serie A during his spell with Torino between 2011 and 2016.
The Biancocelesti are also searching for a new trequartista in order to take some of the creative burden from Luis Alberto, with 22-year-old Grêmio star Éverton Soares said to be the frontrunner.
They intend to add further depth to their attacking ranks with the signing of 27-year-old forward Emiliano Sala, who is currently working under the tutelage of Claudio Ranieri at Ligue 1 side Nantes.
(Corriere dello Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
