Report: Marseille at risk of facing similar financial plight to AC Milan
13 February at 15:15According to French sports newspaper L'Équipe, Marseille are currently struggling to fall within the Financial Fair Play parameters stipulated by UEFA. They invested heavily in the squad last summer, and are currently facing a battle with Lyon and Monaco in their quest to secure Champions League qualification ahead of next season.
American entrepreneur Frank McCourt bought the club, having previously been the owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, but this has not settled a very complex financial situation at the Orange Vélodrome. Les Olympiens have spent a lot of money over the last 18 months, and there is growing concern that the team’s growth could be stumped by a period of austerity during the 2018/19 campaign.
Consequently, the club hierarchy has scheduled a meeting with UEFA in order to discuss the possibility of reaching a Voluntary Agreement so that they will face reduced sanctions. While the governing body recently rejected AC Milan’s plan to do a similar deal, there is greater optimism where the French side is concerned because the state of their accounts is nowhere near as bad as the Rossoneri’s.
(L'Équipe)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
