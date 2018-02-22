Report: Sampdoria want former Spurs midfielder to replace Napoli target
28 March at 12:50According to the latest reports from Turin-based sports newspaper Tuttosport, Sampdoria have identified former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Sandro as the man they want to replace Lucas Torreira, who will almost certainly join Napoli during this summer’s transfer window.
The Brazilian is currently on loan at Benevento from Turkish side Antalyaspor, and his contract is due to expire at the end of the season. This would make him an ideal low-cost solution for the Blucerchiati, who would no doubt welcome the chance to reinvest proceeds from Torreira’s sale in other areas of their squad.
Having managed to overcome the many physical problems which have blighted his career in recent years, the 29-year-old is now getting back to his best and would be a fine addition to Marco Giampaolo’s side, who will be looking to challenge for a UEFA Europa League spot again next season.
Unless Benevento can somehow pull of the greatest of escapes, there is a good chance that the Minas Gerais native could be playing his football at Marassi from the start of the 2018/19 campaign.
