Sarri in contention to replace Wenger as Arsenal manager?
23 April at 15:20According to the latest reports from Sky Sport journalist Massimo Ugolini, Maurizio Sarri is on Arsenal’s list of managerial targets as they seek Arsène Wenger’s replacement ahead of next season.
Indeed, the Partenopei coach’s €8 million release clause is tempting the Gunners hierarchy into making him an offer, though it remains unclear whether he wants to remain in Campania long-term.
Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is also in contention to succeed the 68-year-old Frenchman, and is set to meet with his superiors in the coming weeks to discuss his future at the club.
Ugolini said: “Arsenal is a club which wants a good coach who is used to working with young players. Much will depend on the meeting with De Laurentiis that will serve to understand each other’s will.”
It does of course remain to be seen whether the North Londoners will follow up their interest in either tactician with a concrete offer, with English newspapers continuing to suggest that former Roma and Barcelona man Luis Enrique is the frontrunner.
