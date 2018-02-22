Report: Torino reignite interest in ex-Internacional and Spurs star
24 March at 12:55According to the latest reports from Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, Torino have identified Antalyaspor midfielder Sandro as one of their prime targets ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
The Brazilian enforcer is currently enjoying a six-month loan spell at Benevento, who have the option to make his move permanent at the end of the season. Of course, it remains to be seen what their policy will be with relegation back to Serie B all but certain.
Should The Witches decide against redeeming him, The Scorpions are reportedly willing to sell him for a fee in the region of €3 million. However, it would take a bid of around €5 million to prize him away from Stadio Ciro Vigorito.
Indeed, Granata coach Walter Mazzarri has been credited with an interest in the former Internacional and Tottenham Hotspur man for several years, dating back to when he was in charge of Inter between 2013 and 2014.
(Tuttosport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
