Report: Valencia join Schalke in race to sign Juventus star
21 March at 16:15According to the latest reports from Spain, Valencia have identified Juventus forward Marko Pjaca as one of their main targets ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
Los Che have decided to sell Simone Zaza, formerly of the Bianconeri himself, in order to raise funds as they look to add greater depth to their squad in preparation of competing in the UEFA Champions League next season.
The Croatian is currently on loan at Bundesliga side Schalke 04 in an attempt to get more playing time than he was under the tutelage of Massimiliano Allegri in Turin.
It was reported earlier this month that the Royal Blues were intent on keeping him in Gelsenkirchen, though it is understood Juve directors Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici are not keen to allow him to leave the club permanently.
It remains to be seen whether VCF representatives will have more luck in persuading La Vecchia Signora to part with one of her most gifted young talents.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
