Revealed: Arsenal made transfer approach for Serie A star on Liverpool’s sights
18 April at 16:20No secret that Lorenzo Insigne is a long time Liverpool target. The player is being linked with a move to the Anfield Road even if recent reports in Italy claim the Napoli winger is close to signing a contract extension with his childhood club.
Insigne is reportedly ready to sign a new € 4.5 million-a-year deal until 2022 becoming the team’s best earner as well as a possible legend of the club he’s been playing for since he’s a child (except from 2010 to 2012 when he had been playing for Foggia and Pescara).
According to a report of Il Roma, however, the 25-year-old star is not only been monitored by Jurgen Klopp’s side but another Premier League club made contact to sign him last month.
It is reported that the entourage of the Italy star was approached by representatives of Arsenal before the last-16 Champions League return game between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Stadio San Paolo last month. Arsenal, in fact, wanted to sign Insigne to replace their departing star Mesut Ozil but Aurelio De Laurentiis will block the player’s sale as Insigne’s contract extension seems to be imminent.
Go to comments