Patrik Shick’s admirers keep growing and growing.

Wanted by Inter, Chelsea and Juventus in Italy,

Then again, Inter have been working on the youngster’s case the longest, while there is talk of Juventus meeting with him in the coming days. Schick is starting to draw comparisons with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, whose season at Manchester United came to an end with a freak injury last week.

Currently engaged in talks with his club, the 21-year-old has a release clause of

25 million, which both Juventus and Inter are ready to meet. Samp, for their part, are trying to increase the clause to

40m, having previously attempted

50m.

Schick’s agent wants a higher salary than the

700.000 currently on offer.

Inter are the first team, according to the Gazzetta, to have made a move for the Czech sensation, who has scored ten goals in Serie A this season, many of his earlier ones in a substitute role.

Sporting director Piero Ausilio spoke to Schick’s entourage about his willingness to pay the

25 million and leave the Czech star in Genoa for another season, so that he can accumulate more experience.

Juventus, for their part, have assured everyone that they’re not that close, but it’s not true. Very interested, the Bianconeri are less timid than Napoli are, so much so that in Genoa there is talk of Fabio Paratici meeting with Schick’s representatives in the coming days.

Lorenzo Montaldo, adapted by