Revealed: Claudio Ranieri did not expect to be sacked as Leicester City boss
24 February at 00:00Claudio Ranieri has just been sacked as Leicester City’s boss, the club have announced through their official website. Even if the Foxes are only one point above the relegation zone in the Premier League, Ranieri is the man who leaded Leicester City to their first Premier League title last season, which means the news has come as big surprise for most football fans out there.
It has been revealed, however, that the Italian tactician himself did not expect to be sacked as Leicester City’s boss.
Sky Italia journalist Massimo Marianella, in fact, has revealed that he had been talking to Ranieri on the phone some 20 minutes before Leicester City’s official statement was published.
“You all know I’m a very close friend of Claudio”, Marianella said.
“We were talking on the phone 20 minutes before Leicester City’s statement. Claudio was very calm and relaxed. If he would have known that the club was about to sack him, he would have informed me. He said nothing and the news came as a big, big surprise for both me and him. I am sure he knew nothing about the club’s decision.”
Go to comments