Revealed: Dybala could leave Juve this summer amid Real Madrid and Man Utd links
04 March at 15:45According to the latest reports from Rai Sport, there is still tension between Juventus and Paulo Dybala’s agent, who happens to be his brother Gustavo.
Rumours across Europe are once again suggesting that the Argentine could be tempted to leave Turin come the end of the season. Real Madrid, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have all been credited with an interest in the ex-Palermo star.
Dybala’s future has been subject to almost constant speculation over the last year or so, with disagreements between his representatives, Juve and sponsors often overshadowing his performances on the pitch. He has also had to contend with a number of injury problems.
It has been suggested that Les Parisiens are his most likely destination, especially if Neymar leaves in order to join Los Blancos in the summer. While this remains a somewhat unlikely outcome, there is every chance Dybala could seek a move elsewhere unless the situation with his brother is resolved.
(Rai Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
