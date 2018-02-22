Revealed: Marseille fans determined to keep hold of Torino target
29 March at 16:00As revealed by Calciomercato.com in the past few days, Marseille winger Lucas Ocampos is one of Torino’s main targets ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
Indeed, news of the Granata’s interest in luring one of OM’s star players back to Serie A has reached France, and suffice it to say that the club’s fans were none too impressed by it.
Fans of Les Olympiens have taken to Twitter and other social media platforms to express their feelings on the matter; the former Monaco and AC Milan wide man has been inundated with messages persuading him to stay, given the fact he is enjoying an excellent season under the guidance of Rudi García.
Deux joueurs de l'OM ont la côte à l'étranger :— BeFoot (@_BeFoot) March 28, 2018
Mitroglou plaît à Besiktas, qui cherche toujours un bon remplaçant à C.Tosun. ( Yeniakit)
Ocampos plaît au Torino, séduit par le profil du joueur. ( Calciomercato) pic.twitter.com/OHGeeqDHFO
#Ocampos, i tifosi dell’ #OlympiqueMarsiglia sono chiari: “Non deve andare al #Toro!” https://t.co/RetcbJio7M #calciomercato— Toro.it (@toropuntoit) March 29, 2018
