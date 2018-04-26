Revealed: possible sanctions against Roma after Liverpool stabbing incident
26 April at 10:40Uefa has announced that it will take action after that a Liverpool fan was stabbed in front of Anfield Road on Tuesday night by some Roma fans.
“Uefa will take action after the vile attack occurred before the Champions League semi-final”, a spokesman of Europe’s football governing body said yesterday.
“Our thoughts are now with the victim and his family. The authors of this vile attack have no place in football and we will make sure that they will be treated with the maximum severity .”
“Uefa are waiting to read the reports of what happened before the game before making and decision and possibly take action.”
According to our reporter in Rome Francesco Balzani, Uefa’s investigation on Roma fans is the second one in the space of four months. At the beginning of the season, in fact, the giallorossi fans were investigated after that their former defender Rudiger was racially abused during Chelsea-Roma.
Uefa could then decide to hand Roma a ‘maxi-fine’ or play the next few International home games behind closed doors.
As of today, Roma do not risk to be banned from European competitions. There is, however, a previous ruling that d should warn the Italians. During last year’s Europa League tie between Lyon and Besiktas, fans of both clubs clashed outside the stadium and some of them invaded the pitch during the game provoking a delay of 45 minutes. Both clubs faced a sub judice, a ban from playing European competitions, that only become effective in the following two years if any of the two group of fans create troubles again.
ANFIELD STABBING INCIDENT: WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR
