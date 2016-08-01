Roma: Alisson opens door to Liverpool, Real Madrid move
13 January at 14:15Among the few surprises of this first half of the season for Roma is certainly the performance of Alisson.
A mysterious acquisition last year, who, thanks to his dominant performances has been targeted by several top European clubs, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Paris Saint -Germain.
The Brazilian international goalkeeper spoke to Sky Sport about those rumors.
“It's always nice to know that great teams are looking for you,” he said. “But I want to do well in Rome, so we'll talk about it in June. But for now, I'm in Rome.”
Alisson’s words do little to ease the anxiety of Roma fans who fear, for budgetary reasons, the Giallorossi most likely will be forced to sell. At least one big star, such as Kevin Strootman or Radja Nainggolan is likely to be among the sacrificed. Alisson’s strong performances for the club may have paved his way onto the list as well.
