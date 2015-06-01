Roma: Chinese club addresses Nainggolan speculation
27 January at 15:00Fabio Cannavaro’s Chinese Super League club, Guangzhou Evergrande, has been the subject of speculation surrounding a series of record bids for AS Roma star midfielder Radja Nainggolan. The last such bid is thought to have been 50 million euros in addition to a 13.5 million euro per season salary, which was rebuffed by Roma and the player.
Additionally, it has been reported that Guangzhou’s rival Beijing were on the trail of the Belgian workhorse. On Saturday, however, Beijing’s sporting director, Guoan, dismissed such rumors.
“We have never contacted Rome and Nainggolan has never been on our shopping list,” he said. ‘So the story of a market fight with Guangzhou is false and we will not be distracted by all these voices.”
Guoan was reported to be in the Eternal City to meet with Roma executives, the player, and his representatives. However, it appears those discussions did, either, not bear fruit, or never happened.
